The Rolling Stones for Croker

Showbiz by Shauna

According to the Irish Sun this morning, The Rolling Stones will fill the final Croke Park gig slot this summer. Apparently, they’ll rock Croker in June, making it a great summer altogether for music fans with Coldplay headlining on June 8th and U2 playing in July. Sources say that The Stones are close to signing on the dotted line. But, what it does mean is that it'll rule out a second date for U2, as we all know at this stage that Croke Park can only host three gigs.

Beyonce has revealed that she is expecting twins! She made the surprise announcement on Instagram and it’s already the most liked Instagram post of all time, racking up 6.7 million likes in just eight hours. She says they are incredibly grateful that their family will be growing by two. She did not reveal her due date but people are guessing by her bump size that she is about five months along. People got a bit hysterical – even going as far as guessing the sex of the babies based on the fact that she was wearing a pink bra and blue pants in the pic.

Graham Norton has secured a deal to write his second novel. He released his debut novel Holding in October and it was a huge success and will be adapted for a television series. Graham confirmed the news of the second book and said he has already started writing the book which will come out next year.

Drake was clearly feeling generous last night. He played at The 02 in London last night but he has offered everyone who attended the gig a refund after he had a bit of a mare. The rapper brought on a special guest, hip hop star Travis Scott and everything was going fine until Travis fell through a giant hole in the stage which broke some of the set. The show went on but Drake pledged to give everyone a refund to apologise for the technical issues.