The Greatest Own Goal In...

Woman Gets Pet Snake Stuck In Her Ear

Don't worry, it's not the latest fashion accessory.

There's an explanation behind this snake earring.

This is Ashley Glawe and she had to attend A & E recently because her pet snake Bart decided to venture into her open ear lobe.

Barts life as an ear accessory was short-lived as skilled Doctors managed to make a small incision in Ashley's ear and with the help of some vaseline they slid him out!

Hat Tip to elitedaily.com