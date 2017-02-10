Love it? Like it!

Al Porter Kicks Of Today FM's New Lunchtime Show This Monday

by Alison Healy  10th Feb 2017  19:30
Our pal Al!

Lunchtime is changing from Monday as the one and only Al Porter kicks of his new show on Today FM.

Al’s show will be a light entertainment music show, driven by listener and presenter stories, which will leave you with a feel good feeling that will last the rest of the day.

Covering everything from entertainment news to what people on social media are talking about; the show will have the unmistakeable Al Porter touch, one that is upbeat and energetic and which will include his unique take on everything.

Al is genuinely interested in people and loves nothing more than discussing things that matter, not the big news of the day or current affairs, but the day-to-day things.

This is Al, he’s authentic, understanding, and highly entertaining.

So tune in weekdays from 12pm on Today FM.

(We won't forget to let him in on Monday!)

