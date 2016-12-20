German police release man arrested over Berlin Christmas market attack

A trail of devastation is left behind in Berlin, Germany. Picture by Markus Schreiber AP/Press Association Images

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the lorry attack in Berlin which killed 12 people last night.

Earlier, the man arrested over last night's lorry attack in Berlin has been released, with investigators saying there's no evidence against him.



The Pakistani national was being held on suspicion of ploughing into crowds at a market, killing 12 people.



But media reports suggest police feared they had the 'wrong man'.



Sky News reporter Mark White in the German capital says that's worrying for authorities:

