Four arrested over major drugs seizure in Meath

Cannabis worth estimated €300,000 seized

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated street value of 300 thousand euro in County Meath.



They seized about 13 kilos of cannabis herb when they stopped and searched a number of vehicles near Ashbourne this afternoon.



A further 1.5 kilos of cannabis herb and a quantity of cocaine were found in a follow up search at a house in Drogheda.



Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s and a woman in her 50s have been arrested.



They are being held under drug trafficking legislation at Finglas and Drogheda Garda Stations, and can be held for up to 7 days.

The operation was led by the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity in counties Meath and Louth.