Berlin Terrorist Still On The Run

A terrorist who killed 12 people at a Berlin Christmas market on Monday remains at large.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in which a lorry was driven into a crowd and left dozens injured.

Police say they're following several lines of inquiry.

A Pakistani asylum seeker was arrested but released without charge due to 'insufficient evidence'.

Michael Roden is the market's manager: