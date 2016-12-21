Apollo House Injunction Due Before High Court This Morning

The building is occupied by homeless people and campaigners

The High Court is due to hear an application this morning for an injunction to vacate the NAMA owned Apollo House in Dublin city.

The ten-storey building has been occupied since the end of last week by a group of campaigners and up to 30 homeless people.

Receivers were appointed to Apollo House in March 2014 and the building has been empty since the middle of last year.

At least it was until the end of last week when the group HOME SWEET HOME forced their way in and opened up its doors for homeless people.

Yesterday, Mr. Justice Paul Gilligan gave the receivers permission to serve short notice of their intention to apply for an injunction to have the building vacated.

The court heard that Dublin City Council had assured them they had enough beds to keep those occupying the building off the streets.

An affidavit read out on behalf of one of the receivers said they’d only gone to court as a “last resort” after unsuccessful attempts to meet with representatives from HOME SWEET HOME.

A full hearing is due to get underway this morning.