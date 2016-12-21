7000 People To Spend Christmas In Emergency Accomodation

Simon Community saw a huge increase in people seeking services

The Housing Minister has promised a bed for everyone in Dublin who wants one this Christmas.

Simon Coveney made the commitment at the launch of the Simon Communities annual report this morning - which shows that almost 7 thousand people will be spending Christmas in emergency accommodation. This figure includes over 2,000 children.

Every time I pass someone in a cardboard box I am conscious of my political responsibility - @simoncoveney @SimonCommunity @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/x0LUpOZwDj — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) December 21, 2016





Over 8 thousand people came to the homeless charity for help over the last two years - an increase of 26 percent.

Kim Buckley Reports: