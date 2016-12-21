Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

CHILL

00:00 - 00:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

7000 People To Spend Christmas In Emergency Accomodation

by Kim Buckley  21st Dec 2016  12:47
Today FM image

Simon Community saw a huge increase in people seeking services

The Housing Minister has promised a bed for everyone in Dublin who wants one this Christmas.

Simon Coveney made the commitment at the launch of the Simon Communities annual report this morning - which shows that almost 7 thousand people will be spending Christmas in emergency accommodation. This figure includes over 2,000 children.


Over 8 thousand people came to the homeless charity for help over the last two years - an increase of 26 percent.

Kim Buckley Reports:

  • Today FM image

    Irish people like to re-gift

    Today FM image

    Need for Long-term solutions to Homelessness

    Today FM image

    1,176 children

    Today FM image

    Primary Schools Kids Tell Us The Nativity Story

  • Today FM image

    Homegrown Hero On Dermot & Dave

    Today FM image

    Need for Long-term solutions to Homelessness

    Today FM image

    The Greatest 12 Pubs Costumes Ever!

    Today FM image

    Christmas Millionaire Raffle from The National Lottery

Copyright © 2016 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos