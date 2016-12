Santa To Eat 430,000 Biscuits On Christmas Eve

Two in three of us leave out food

Santa will munch down on 5.7 million calories on his journey across Ireland this Christmas eve.

He'll eat 430,000 biscuits and drink gallons of alcohol - as two in three of us leave food out for Mr Clause.

Cookies and milk is the most popular snack to leave out, followed by mince pies and whiskey.