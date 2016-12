Manhunt in Germany for new attack suspect

23-year-old Anis Amri is a Tunisian

In Germany, a nationwide manhunt is underway for the latest suspect behind Monday night's attack in Berlin.

ID papers belonging to a Tunisian man, Anis Amri, were found in the cab of the truck which drove into a crowded Christmas market, killing 12 people.

There are no indications that Amri had arrived in Germany as an asylum seeker.

Memorial services have been held across the country in memory of the 12 victims, and the 48 others injured.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: