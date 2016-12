Manhunt in Germany for new...

FG "not a landlord's party", says FG landlord

Paudie Coffey hits out as Seanad debates rent caps

A Fine Gael senator, who's also a landlord, has denied that his party is a "landlord's party".

Paudie Coffey made the comments as the Seanad began debating the government's proposed system of rent caps.

The fate of the caps lies in the hands of independent senators, who will hold the balance of power in the votes later today.

Senator Paudie Coffey - who himself is a landlord in his native Waterford - denies Fine Gael has vested interests for landlords: