Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

CHILL

00:00 - 00:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Green light for North South Interconnector

by Susan Keogh  21st Dec 2016  18:29
Today FM image

But campaigners say they won't let it happen

A cross-border power project which proposes putting up 300 pylons has been given the green light.

An Bord Pleanala approved the North-South Interconnector which will run across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan for 100 kilometres, before crossing the border for another 25.

Officials say it's the most cost-effective solution and will remove restrictions on electricity flow but hundreds of objections were lodged against the project.

And authorities in the North haven't yet approved the proposed section of the project planned across the border.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Spokesperson for the North East Pylon Pressure Group Padraig O'Reilly about today's development:

  • Today FM image

    Irish people like to re-gift

    Today FM image

    Need for Long-term solutions to Homelessness

    Today FM image

    1,176 children

    Today FM image

    Primary Schools Kids Tell Us The Nativity Story

  • Today FM image

    Homegrown Hero On Dermot & Dave

    Today FM image

    Need for Long-term solutions to Homelessness

    Today FM image

    The Greatest 12 Pubs Costumes Ever!

    Today FM image

    Christmas Millionaire Raffle from The National Lottery

Copyright © 2016 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos