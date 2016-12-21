Green light for North South Interconnector

But campaigners say they won't let it happen

A cross-border power project which proposes putting up 300 pylons has been given the green light.



An Bord Pleanala approved the North-South Interconnector which will run across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan for 100 kilometres, before crossing the border for another 25.



Officials say it's the most cost-effective solution and will remove restrictions on electricity flow but hundreds of objections were lodged against the project.



And authorities in the North haven't yet approved the proposed section of the project planned across the border.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to Spokesperson for the North East Pylon Pressure Group Padraig O'Reilly about today's development:



