Trump Says He's Right To...

Manhunt Underway For Berlin Truck Suspect

A reward of €100,000 has been issued

Germany has issued a reward of up to 100,000 euros to find the main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

An international manhunt's been launched to trace Tunisian Anis Amri who's believed to be armed and dagerous.

12 people died when the truck ploughed into a Christmas market on Monday.

Yascha Mounk from a research group that analyses policies affecting Europe and North America says the suspect was known to authorities: