Trump Says He's Right To Curb Muslim Immigration After Berlin Attack

He says it's an attack on humanity

Donald Trump has said Monday's attacks in Berlin and Ankara proved he was right to propose curbing Muslim immigration in the US.

Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany - and it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2016





The US President elect said the incident in Berlin was an attack on humanity.

He told reporters the lorry crash shows that his plans on immigration have been right all along.

12 people were killed in the attack on a Christmas market on Monday, with the suspect still at large.