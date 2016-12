Trump Says He's Right To...

Concerns Raised Over Lack Of Garda Vetting In Creches

Tusla has issued its annual report

Major concerns have been raised about the lack of Garda vetting of childcare workers.

Tusla's annual report for 2015 found that almost 40 percent of childcare facilities had not complied with the law to have all workers checked out.

The report also shows that almost half were non compliant in dealing with safety hazards like cord blinds, electric kettles and unsecured outdoor areas.