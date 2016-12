Primary Schools Kids Tell Us The...

Housing Minister Invited To Apollo House

Campaigners ordered to leave by January 11th

The Housing Minister has been invited to visit Dublin's Apollo House this morning.

Yesterday the High Court granted an injunction to the receivers of the NAMA owned building, ordering homeless campaigners who have been occupying it, to vacate by January 11th.

The Home Sweet Home group has invited Simon Coveney to come and see what they've achieved.



The campaign's spokesperson is Rosi Leonard: