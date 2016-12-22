Love it? Like it!

1,176 children

by Susan Keogh  22nd Dec 2016  14:34
Today FM image

The number who will call Childline this Christmas

More than a thousand children in distress will call Childline this Christmas Day.

1,176 calls from scared children are expected this year. 

Every year volunteers take calls from neglected, sad and lonely children.

Today FM Image

The ISPCC says Christmas doesn't mean safety and warmth for many children who often turn to Childline when they have no where else to go.

 

Susan Keogh spoke to Brian Caulfield from Dublin earlier - who was voted Childline Volunteer of the Year for 2016.

He began by telling me why he began volunteering with Childline: 

