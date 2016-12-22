Primary Schools Kids Tell Us The...

1,176 children

The number who will call Childline this Christmas

More than a thousand children in distress will call Childline this Christmas Day.

1,176 calls from scared children are expected this year.

Every year volunteers take calls from neglected, sad and lonely children.





The ISPCC says Christmas doesn't mean safety and warmth for many children who often turn to Childline when they have no where else to go.

Our wonderful volunteer Brian Caulfield currently on air with @TodayFMNews! — ISPCC Childline (@ISPCCChildline) December 22, 2016

Susan Keogh spoke to Brian Caulfield from Dublin earlier - who was voted Childline Volunteer of the Year for 2016.



He began by telling me why he began volunteering with Childline:



