Need for Long-term solutions to Homelessness

Peter McVerry Trust expands facility to 70 beds

There needs to be a focus on long term solutions for homelessness, according to the Peter McVerry Trust.



Staff from the homeless charity will visit Apollo House today  where occupants have until January 11th to vacate the building.





The Trust is opening up a further 25 beds in Ellis Quay tonight - where 70 people will be able to stay over Christmas, and into the summer.



Juliette Gash reports;



Residents have access to lockers to secure their belongings. Rooms range from single occupancy, up to four beds, depending on the needs of residents.