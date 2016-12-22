Need for Long-term solutions to Homelessness

Close
There needs to be a focus on long term solutions for homelessness, according to the Peter McVerry Trust.
Staff from the homeless charity will visit Apollo House today where occupants have until January 11th to vacate the building.
The Trust is opening up a further 25 beds in Ellis Quay tonight - where 70 people will be able to stay over Christmas, and into the summer.
Juliette Gash reports;
Residents have access to lockers to secure their belongings.Rooms range from single occupancy, up to four beds, depending on the needs of residents.
Got a tour of the newly built Ellis Quay run by @PMVTrust who call for long term solutions for #homelessness. Coming up @todayfmnews at 1 pic.twitter.com/MJr3B62y4R— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) December 22, 2016