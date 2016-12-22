Love it? Like it!

Need for Long-term solutions to Homelessness

by Juliette Gash  22nd Dec 2016  14:46
Today FM image

Peter McVerry Trust expands facility to 70 beds

There needs to be a focus on long term solutions for homelessness, according to the Peter McVerry Trust.

Staff from the homeless charity will visit Apollo House today  where occupants have until January 11th to vacate the building.

Today FM Image

The Trust is opening up a further 25 beds in Ellis Quay tonight - where 70 people will be able to stay over Christmas, and into the summer.

Juliette Gash reports;

Today FM Image

Residents have access to lockers to secure their belongings.Today FM ImageRooms range from single occupancy, up to four beds, depending on the needs of residents.

 

 

