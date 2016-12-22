Irish people like to re-gift

Repak encourages us to recycle this Christmas

Two thirds of Irish people plan to re-gift this Christmas.



Wine is the present we are most likely to re-gift - vouchers are the least likely.



And Dads are the hardest to buy for.





Irish people will receive almost 12 million Christmas gifts in total.



And we'll generate around 74,000 tonnes of packaging waste over the festive period.

Look out for the green dot on items you buy this Christmas! https://t.co/lCbIGvfQAi #ShopRepakMember pic.twitter.com/Hwbr6rlRFU — Repak (@RepakRecycling) December 18, 2016

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Laura Sherry from Repak who has this advice foe dealing with our waste: