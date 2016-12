Fatal Shooting In West Dublin

62 year old man was gunned down in Ronanstown

Gardai are investigating if the fatal shooting in the capital is linked to ongoing the Kinahan Hutch fued.

A 62 year old man died when gunman fired a number of shots at him through a car window at St Ronan's Drive in Ronanstown.

The shooter is thought to have fled the scene in a white Peugeot Partner van which was later found burnt out at Neilstown Shopping Centre.

Dublin Mid West TD Gino Kenny says the gangland killings have to stop: