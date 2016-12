Taoiseach Says No Threat To Tax Cut Plans Due To BREXIT

The Taoiseach says there's no threat to his plans for tax cuts as a result of Brexit.

Enda Kenny says the economy will still grow next year - and that Ireland can afford to continue cutting USC.

A cut to the lowest two rates of the charge - worth around a euro a day to most workers - will kick in, in January.

The Taoiseach says the uncertainty from Brexit won't change his plans: