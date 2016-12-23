Taoiseach Says No Threat To Tax...

Rent caps in Dublin and Cork tomorrow

President signs new tenancy legislation into place

Rent caps in Dublin and Cork, to limit the annual increases in rent, will come into effect tomorrow.

It's after President Higgins signed the legislation today.

The Planning and Development (Housing) and Residential Tenancies Act 2016 takes legal effect immediately, but the clauses on rent caps in "rent pressure zones" take effect tomorrow.

The caps could be introduced to other cities and commuter areas from next month, after inquiries by the RTB.

The new law also includes other measures aimed at encouraging more construction, including changes to planning laws for large developments.