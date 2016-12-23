Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Rent caps in Dublin and Cork tomorrow

by Gavan Reilly  23rd Dec 2016  11:26
Today FM image

President signs new tenancy legislation into place

Rent caps in Dublin and Cork, to limit the annual increases in rent, will come into effect tomorrow.

It's after President Higgins signed the legislation today.

The Planning and Development (Housing) and Residential Tenancies Act 2016 takes legal effect immediately, but the clauses on rent caps in "rent pressure zones" take effect tomorrow.

The caps could be introduced to other cities and commuter areas from next month, after inquiries by the RTB.

The new law also includes other measures aimed at encouraging more construction, including changes to planning laws for large developments.

  • Today FM image

    Berlin attacker shot and killed in Italy

    Today FM image

    Rent caps in Dublin and Cork tomorrow

    Today FM image

    Taoiseach Says No Threat To Tax Cut Plans Due To BREXIT

    Today FM image

    Christmas Day Terror Attack Foiled In Melbourne

  • Today FM image

    Homegrown Hero On Dermot & Dave

    Today FM image

    Christmas Millionaire Raffle from The National Lottery

    Today FM image

    Primary Schools Kids Tell Us The Nativity Story

    Today FM image

    Need for Long-term solutions to Homelessness

Copyright © 2016 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos