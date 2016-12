Berlin attacker shot and killed in Italy

Anis Amri

Anis Amri dies after shootout with police in Milan

Berlin terror suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan, according to the Italian government.



The Tunisian man drew a gun on police and shot an officer when he was stopped in Milan last night.



He was shot dead by police during the incident.



Anis Amri is suspected to be behind the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin which killed 12 people.



Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said they're satisfied the man killed is Anis Amri.