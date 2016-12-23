Dublin Airport Arrivals At Christmas

Close
Today is expected to be the busiest day of the Christmas season at Dublin Airport.
Almost 83 thousand people will pass through both terminals - with a record 1 million people over the course of the holidays!
The arrivals lounge at @DublinAirport this morning. #loveactually is all around! @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/LCUhVbqIpj— Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) December 23, 2016
Kim Buckley reports from Terminal 1
This will be busiest Christmas season on record as the numbers travelling this year are up 8 percent compared to the same period last year.