Dublin Airport Arrivals At Christmas

by Kim Buckley  23rd Dec 2016  12:58
Today FM image

Today is the busiest day

Today is expected to be the busiest day of the Christmas season at Dublin Airport.

Almost 83 thousand people will pass through both terminals - with a record 1 million people over the course of the holidays!


Kim Buckley reports from Terminal 1

This will be busiest Christmas season on record as the numbers travelling this year are up 8 percent compared to the same period last year.

 

