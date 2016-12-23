Close
Over a hundred students and teachers from Belvedere College in Dublin are sleeping out in the city centre this week to raise awareness about homelessnes.
Last year SleepOut15 raised nearly 190,000 euro.
Wonderful generosity on Harcourt street as clock strikes 5am. 20hrs in the go. #sleepout16 @EverleighGarden @CopperFaceJacks @DiceysGarden pic.twitter.com/yo8gmxCn71— Belvedere Sleep-Out (@belvosleepout) December 23, 2016
This year the money is going to three homeless charities, Focus Ireland, the Peter McVerry Trust and Home Again.
Over 100 sleep out for @belvosleepout to raise funds for @focusireland https://t.co/xteTs8xhow via @NewstalkFM— Focus Ireland (@FocusIreland) December 23, 2016
Susan Keogh has been speaking to two of those involved Mikey Walshe and Conrad Oppermann: