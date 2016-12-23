#SleepOut16

Annual Belvedere Christmas Sleepout

Over a hundred students and teachers from Belvedere College in Dublin are sleeping out in the city centre this week to raise awareness about homelessnes.



Last year SleepOut15 raised nearly 190,000 euro.

This year the money is going to three homeless charities, Focus Ireland, the Peter McVerry Trust and Home Again.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to two of those involved Mikey Walshe and Conrad Oppermann: