21 Apollo House residents to move out

Peter McVerry Trust has assessed 30 occupants

21 homeless people who had been staying at Apollo House have agreed to move to alternative accommodation.



The Peter McVerry Trust says it's assessed 30 residents - eight of whom have already vacated the building.



The Trust visited the Nama building yesterday - in the hope of offering its occupants new housing to last past January 11th, when the building must be vacated, by court order .