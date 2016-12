Gardai appeal for witnesses to West Dublin shooting

Noel Kirwan understood to have links to Hutch gang

Gardai in West Dublin are appealing for witnesses to the capital'’s latest gangland shooting.



62-year-old Noel Kirwan was shot several times in his car, with a woman sitting beside him.





He's believed to be the latest victim of the feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.



Juliette Gash reports;