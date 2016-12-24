Wind warning for west as Storm Barbara passes

Image via @metoffice on Twitter

Motorists warned to watch out for debris

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the west and northwest until midday today, as the tail end of Storm Barbara passes.



The warning affects Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo - where winds will reach gusts of 75 to 85 kilometres per hour.



The AA is warning motorists to watch out for wind-blown debris on the roads.



Stormy conditions are also causing disruption to ferry services on the Irish Sea.



Irish Ferries cancelled its earlier Swift Craft sailings between Dublin to Holyhead.



Passengers are advised to check ferry company websites for updates on sailings.





