UN Security Council condemns Israeli settlements

by Today FM  24th Dec 2016  08:43
Today FM image

An Orthodox Jewish settlement in the West Bank city of Nablus. Photo AP/Majdi Mohammed

Donald Trump criticises US refusal to veto motion

The United Nations Security Council has voted in favour of a resolution which condemns Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories. 

The US abstained in the vote, rather than its longstanding policy of vetoing resolutions that are critical of Israel.

Senior Israeli officials, and the US President-elect Donald Trump have criticised the US abstention.

Donald Trump has tweeted that "things will be different" with Israel when he takes office.

US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power explains why they made the decision:

