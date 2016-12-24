Santa Claus takes off from North Pole

Children urged to be in bed early

Santa has begun his epic annual journey around the globe to deliver presents to the good boys and girls of the world.



North Pole airport officials have confirmed Santa's Sleigh took off at precisely 10 am Irish time.

It is expected Rudolf's red nose has been seen glowing in the skies above the South Pacific islands and New Zealand shortly, as Santa makes his first deliveries on the other side of the world.

via GIPHY





The Irish Aviation Authority have already given clearance to Santa's sleigh and he will be making deliveries in Ireland tonight.

Children are being urged to get to bed early tonight to ensure Santa can deliver their presents.