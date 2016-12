Taoiseach admits Ireland not immune from terrorism

Taoiseach Enda Kenny speaks to the media in Dublin | Image: RollingNews.ie

Enda Kenny says security services are vigilant

The Taoiseach has admitted Ireland cannot consider itself safe from terrorism, in the wake of the Berlin attack.

However, Enda Kenny has insisted the state's security services are always vigilant.

The Government has also ruled out forcing Muslim preachers to speak to worshippers in English.



The idea has been suggested in other countries as a means of trying to clamp down on Islamic fundamentalism.



But Enda Kenny has dismissed the proposal: