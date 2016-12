Nephew of Berlin attack suspect arrested in Tunisia

Anis Amri

Two other members of alleged terror cell also detained

Police in Tunisia say they have arrested the nephew of the suspected Berlin attacker and two others who are "connected" to him.



A statement says all three of them are members of a "terrorist cell".



Anis Amri was shot dead by police in Italy yesterday after four days on the run.



His mother says her son's death leaves many unanswered questions: