Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby

It would have been the second child for the Equestrian and Rugby Player

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have lost their baby.

The Equestrian champion - who is the Queen of England's granddaughter - announced she was expecting her second child with her rugby player husband last month.

But today, their spokesperson has confirmed they've lost what would have been the Queen of England's sixth great grandchild.

They've also requested that everyone respects the couple's privacy.

The details of the circumstances surrounding the loss are not yet known - but Zara isn't believed to be in any medical danger.