Irish Musicians Come Out In Force for Christmas Eve Busk

Image: len Hansard lead musicians busking on Grafton Street in Dublin in what has become a traditional Christmas Eve event to raise money for the homeless charities. Rolling News

Glen Hansard was joined by Gavin James and the Coronas among others

A host of Irish musicians have come together for the traditional Christmas Eve Busk on Dublin's Grafton Street.

Gavin James, Damien Rice, the Coronas and Hozier were among those who joined Glen Hansard this year.

The singers delighted the crowd with three songs before they had to finish up due to overcrowding.

Hansard - who is involved with the Home Sweet Home project at Apollo House - said funds raised this year would go to the Peter McVerry Trust and the Dublin Simon Community.







