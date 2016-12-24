Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

TODAY FM CHRISTMAS PARTY

20:00 - 21:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 17:00

Today FM Christmas with Tara Harrison

17:00 - 20:00

Today FM Christmas with Bob Conway

18:00 - 20:00

Saturday Hits

20:00 - 21:00

Today FM Christmas Party

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Irish Musicians Come Out In Force for Christmas Eve Busk

by Today FM  24th Dec 2016  19:31
Today FM image

Image: len Hansard lead musicians busking on Grafton Street in Dublin in what has become a traditional Christmas Eve event to raise money for the homeless charities. Rolling News

Glen Hansard was joined by Gavin James and the Coronas among others

A host of Irish musicians have come together for the traditional Christmas Eve Busk on Dublin's Grafton Street.

Gavin James, Damien Rice, the Coronas and Hozier were among those who joined Glen Hansard this year.

The singers delighted the crowd with three songs before they had to finish up due to overcrowding.

Hansard - who is involved with the Home Sweet Home project at Apollo House - said funds raised this year would go to the Peter McVerry Trust and the Dublin Simon Community.



 

  • Today FM image

    Irish Musicians Come Out In Force for Christmas Eve Busk

    Today FM image

    Tributes pour in for Status Quo's Rick Parfitt

    Today FM image

    Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby

    Today FM image

    Nephew of Berlin attack suspect arrested in Tunisia

  • Today FM image

    Santa Claus takes off from North Pole

    Today FM image

    Taoiseach admits Ireland not immune from terrorism

    Today FM image

    Nephew of Berlin attack suspect arrested in Tunisia

    Today FM image

    Wind warning for west as Storm Barbara passes

Copyright © 2016 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos