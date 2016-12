More Than One Thousand Stress...

Man In His 50's Killed In Donegal Car Crash

File photo: RollingNews.ie

It happened in the early hours of St Stephens Day morning

A man in his 50's has died in a road crash in County Donegal.

It happened on a minor road at Curransport, Gortahork, sometime after 1.30am and 11.30am after which gardai arrived at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved in the crash and gardai in Falcarragh Co Donegal are investigating.