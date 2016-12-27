Man In His 50's Killed In...

The Royle Family Star Liz Smith Has Died

The Royle Family actress Liz Smith has died at the age of 95.

The star, who played Nana in the hit comedy show, died on Christmas Eve.

She'll also be remembered for roles in The Vicar Of Dibley and Tim Burton's remake of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

It's a double tragedy for The Royle Family following the death of her co-star Caroline Aherne in July.

Devastating to lose two members of my second family in one awful year. RIP Liz Smith. Goodbye Nana. Xxx — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) December 26, 2016



