George Michael's Partner Describes How He Found Him Dead

by Kim Buckley  27th Dec 2016  08:36
Today FM image

The pop star passed away on Christmas day

George Michael's partner has described how he found the pop star dead in bed on Christmas Day.

Fadi Fawaz says he made the discovery after arriving at the singer's home to wake him ahead of a planned Christmas Day lunch.


It comes as stories of the singer's secret donations to charity have been revealed.  It's emerged he's donated millions of pounds to charities involved with helping children, cancer victims and AIDS sufferers.

He was also remembered for other acts of kindness - volunteering at a homeless shelter and giving a stranger money for IVF treatment after seeing her on Deal or No Deal.

People have been sharing stories about Michael's generosity since his death:





Gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell says he was more than just a successful pop star.

 

 

