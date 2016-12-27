George Michael's Partner Describes How He Found Him Dead

The pop star passed away on Christmas day

George Michael's partner has described how he found the pop star dead in bed on Christmas Day.

Fadi Fawaz says he made the discovery after arriving at the singer's home to wake him ahead of a planned Christmas Day lunch.

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016





It comes as stories of the singer's secret donations to charity have been revealed. It's emerged he's donated millions of pounds to charities involved with helping children, cancer victims and AIDS sufferers.

He was also remembered for other acts of kindness - volunteering at a homeless shelter and giving a stranger money for IVF treatment after seeing her on Deal or No Deal.

People have been sharing stories about Michael's generosity since his death:

I wrote in a piece ages ago about a celeb I'd worked with tipping a barmaid £5k because she was a student nurse in debt. Was George Michael. — Sali Hughes (@salihughes) December 26, 2016





A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

There are lots of stories about #GeorgeMichael 's legendary generosity emerging today. When I swam the channel he gave @sportrelief £50,000. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) December 26, 2016







Childhood memory - Help a London Child on Capital FM, George Michael always rang in at the end and personally pledged to double the total. — LoftforWords (@LoftforWords) December 25, 2016





George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was — EMILYNE MONDO (@EmilyneMondo) December 26, 2016





Gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell says he was more than just a successful pop star.