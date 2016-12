Man In His 20s Discovered With Serious Head Injuries In Dublin

Gardai are investigating if he was a victim of a hit and run

Gardai are investigating the possibility that a man discovered with serious head injuries on a roadside in Dublin was the victim of a hit and run.

The man in his 20s was found on the Skerries/Rush road around 2 kilometres from Loughshinney in the early hours of this morning.

He's been removed to Beaumont Hospital and is said to be in a serious condition.

Gardai in Balbriggan are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Cathal Mc Mahon is from independent.ie: