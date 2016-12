Man In His 20s Discovered With...

Chinese Is Ireland's Favourite Take Away Food

Nothing beats a spice bag!

Chinese food is Ireland's favourite take away according to Just Eat.ie

New Year's Day is set to be the most popular day for ordering in, with most people opting for chicken tikka masala.

Healthier options are also on the rise with orders up 28 percent on last year.

Edel Kinane from Just Eat.ie says people are becoming more adventurous with their take away choices: