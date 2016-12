Japan's Prime Minister To Visit Pearl Harbour Today

File photo of Shinzo Abe. Picture by Bullit Marquez AP/Press Association Images

Shinzo Abe says he won't apologise for the bombing of the base in 1941

Japan's Prime Minister will not apologise as he visits Pearl Harbour today.

But Shinzo Abe will pay tribute to the almost 2 and a half thousand Americans who died when the Japanese bombed the Hawaiian military base in 1941.

The attack led to America's entry into the Second World War.

Today is the first time a Japanese leader will appear at the site - Mr Abe says it's an historic day: