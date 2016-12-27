Investigations Underway After Two Suspected Hit and Runs

Image: RollingNews.ie

Two men in their 20s were seriously injured in Dublin and Armagh

House to House inquiries are underway following a suspected hit and run in Dublin.

A man in his 20's was found with serious head injuries on the Skerries-Rush road around 2 kilometres from Loughshinney in the early hours of this morning.

He's said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Cathal McMahon from Independent.ie says locals reported hearing a loud bang in the area overnight:

Meanwhile, Police in the North are also appealing for witnesses after a hit and run in Armagh this morning.

A man in his twenties suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car in Cardinal O'Fiaich Square in Crossmaglen shortly before 6.20.

A blue Volkswagen Passat, believed to have been involved, has been recovered.