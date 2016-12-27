Carrie Fisher Has Died Aged 60

The actress suffered a heart attack on Friday

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60 - four days after suffering a heart attack.

The American - best known for her role as Princess Leia - became unwell on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Her family's spokesman said their "beloved" mother passed away this morning.

The daughter of Debbie Reynolds had been on a promotional book tour.

Huffington Post Entertainment Editor, Caroline Frost, says she was always a grounded person - despite being born into a showbiz family:

Tributes have already started pouring in from her friends throughout the industry:

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016





I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016









