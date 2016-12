Apollo House Organisers Want To Extend Campaign To Other Areas

Glen Hansard performing during a rooftop concert at Apollo House in Dublin. Image: RollingNews.ie

They're currently occupying a NAMA owned building in Dublin

Organisers behind Apollo House in Dublin want to expand their campaign to end homelessness - to other cities around the country

Over 150,000 euro has already been donated to activists who have turned a NAMA owned building into temporary accomodation for rough sleepers.

The campaign has has been ordered to vacate the premises by the 11th of January.

Rosi Leonard is with the Irish Housing Network, she says the display of public support has been overwhelming: