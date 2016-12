Apollo House Organisers Want To...

Gardai Searching For 37 Year Old Woman Missing From Kilkenny

Louise Brennan was last seen Christmas Day



Concern is mounting for a woman missing from her Kilkenny home since Christmas day.

37 year old Louise Brennan from Paulstown was last seen at Rathaleek in Callan.

Louise is described as 5 foot 6 inches in height - with straight shoulder length dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a lilac/purpled coloured hoody, blue jeans and grey hiking boots.

It's believed Louise may be driving her car a silver Toyota Corolla registration number 04 CW 2410.