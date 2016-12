Abe offers condolences to Pearl Harbor victims

Japanese PM stops short of apology for '41 attack

The Japanese President has offered his condolences to the victims of the Pearl Harbour attack during World War Two.



Shinzo Abe was speaking at a joint ceremony at the US naval base in Hawaii alongside Barack Obama.



The US President's praised the visit, describing it as an "historic gesture" which shows the power of reconciliation.



Shinzo Abe did not apologise for Japan's attack in 1941, but he did pay tribute to the "brave men and women" who were killed.