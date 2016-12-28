Love it? Like it!

Tributes paid to Carrie Fisher

by Juliette Gash  28th Dec 2016  07:15
Today FM image

Extremely Smart and talented - Lucas

Star Wars creator George Lucas has paid tribute to Carrie Fisher calling her an "extremely smart" and "talented" actress, writer and comedienne.

Today FM Image

The star - best known for playing Princess Leia - died four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Today FM Image

The actress battled substance abuse, publishing a semi-autobiographical novel about a recovering drug addict film star and writing and performing in one-woman show; Wishful Drinking.

She said people often asked her about her state of mind after she became sober.


Warwick Davis starred with her in Return of the Jedi and says she was hugely influential in changing how women in film were viewed;

Today FM Image




