Half of speeding summonses not delivered

by Juliette Gash  28th Dec 2016  08:36
Speeders aren't going to court as a result

Almost half of speeding motorists dodged a court appearance in the past two years as summonses weren't served.

The Irish Independent reports that out of almost 67 thousand speeding cases listed between January 2015 and last October, around 31 thousand were struck out for non-delivery of a summons.

The problem was at its worst in Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim where 84 out of 99 summonses weren't served.

Killarney, Co. Kerry and Ballaghaderreen in Co. Roscommon also fared badly.

Wexford had the highest rate of summonses being delivered - but still saw 30 percent not served.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald says a working group has been set up in An Garda Siochána to examine the matter.

