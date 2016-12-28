Love it? Like it!

25,000 hospital staff to be balloted

by Juliette Gash  28th Dec 2016  10:39
Today FM image

Empty hospital beds in a corridor | Image: RollingNews.ie

SIPTU says parts of agreements not implemented

Over 25,000 support staff in the major hospitals are to be balloted for strike action by their union.

SIPTU says it's because the HSE has failed to implement parts of the Lansdowne Road agreement on public sector pay.

The ballot - which is due to commence in January, will involve staff in emergency departments including in Dublin, Cork, Galway and the Midlands.

The workers at all grades include porters, catering staff and diagnostics staff.

Health Division Organiser Paul Bell says the ballot is separate to any action on future wage demands;

