Irish people are suckers for celebrity endorsement

Glen Hansard performing during a rooftop concert at Apollo House in Dublin. Image: RollingNews.ie

Keegan questions motives of Apollo House campaigners

The CEO of Dublin City Council has questioned the motive of some of those supporting the Apollo House occupation.





The 'Home Sweet Home' group has vowed to continue its campaign against homelessness - and to take it nationwide.



But the High Court has ordered the residents to vacate by January 11th following action taken by the receivers.





Chief Executive of Dublin City Council Owen Keegan is concerned that homeless people could be used by those with their own agendas: