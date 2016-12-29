Arrest Made In Pickard Missing Kerry Case

An undated photo of Charles Brooke Pickard | Image: An Garda Síochána

The man in his 60s was arrested in Kerry last night

Gardai have arrested a man in his 60s in connection with the abduction and disappearance of Charles Brook Pickard in 1991.

The 43-year-old father of four disappeared on the 26th april from Castlecove in Killarney Co Kerry.

Originally from England he had been living in Ireland for a number of years.

Gardai have made a number of appeals for information throughout the years as part of their long-running investigation.

The man was arrested yesterday evening and is being held at Killarney garda station.

He can be held for up to 72 hours.